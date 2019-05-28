News

Subway Surfers dives past 2.5 billion downloads worldwide

By , Staff Writer

Developers Kiloo and SYBO Games have revealed that endless runner Subway Surfers surpassed 2.5 billion worldwide after celebrating its seventh anniversary.

Launched in May 2012, Subway Surfers was installed more than 400 million times that year while keeping a similar pace ever since.

In 2017, the title claimed the accolade of most downloaded game globally as well as placing second for 2018. Shortly after Subway Surfers became the first game to pass one billion downloads on Google Play.

As part of the celebrations, players have until June 5th to receive a free ‘Birthday Board’ within the game.

Major milestone

“Crossing the 2.5 billion downloads mark is a major milestone for Subway Surfers,” said Kiloo CEO Jacob Møller.

“It shows that our efforts of keeping the gameplay fun and engaging resonates with the players. In the end, it’s always the players who decide if your game stays around to become an evergreen.”

SYBO CEO Mathias Gredal Nørvig added: "It's been an incredible seven years for Subway Surfers. As we celebrate our anniversary, we cross another massive download mark. Our fan base continues to flourish while remaining wholeheartedly loyal. What a fun ride!"


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

