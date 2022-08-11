News

Aiming Inc. expands to open new Taipei Studio

The co-developer behind World of Demon hopes the new location will grab the attention of local artists

Aiming Inc. expands to open new Taipei Studio
By , Staff Writer

Aiming Inc., a co-developer of Apple Arcade's World of Demons, has opened a new art studio in Taichung, Taiwan, to support the thriving game market. The new branch officially opened on August 5, giving way for multiple job positions. Aiming Inc. hopes this new location will grab the attention of local artists who will be able to make amazing art for local and international clients.

The Japanese PC and mobile game developer established Aiming & Artists (A&A), an art studio that creates game art for customers in Japan and throughout the world. A&A not only creates 2D/3D action and special effects game artwork but also uses its expertise to help clients in the early stages of their game development projects by offering UI/UX design. Aiming Inc. states the team has extensive experience brought about by cooperation with the head office, consisting of veterans in visual art designing.

Tsubasa Endo, a current manager in the first division at Aiming Inc., who is in charge of overseeing the works at Dragon Quest Tact, recently wrote a blog about what online game management is like in Aiming and what it takes to get into managing an online game. The blog goes in depth about what kind of work Endo does after being assigned as a manager. Endo said, "Students who are interested in management, I want you to try it without being too afraid!"

World of Demons, arguably one of Aiming Inc.'s most recent successful projects, was notorious for its unique artistic design. Other titles that they have worked on include Caravan Stories for Nintendo Switch and development of Square Enix' Dragon Quest Tact. In addition to this, they have released over a dozen of their own IPs on mobile phones since 2011.

Last year we spoke to PlatinumGames director Ryoya Sakabe and producer Koji Tanaka about the extensive work that goes unseen into the background of releasing a video game like World of Demon in our 'Making Of' series - Platinum worked hand in hand with Aiming on the mobile release of the game.


Tags:
Emmanuel Nwosu
Emmanuel Nwosu
Staff Writer

Emmanuel is a Staff Writer at PocketGamer.Biz. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and a Master's in Creative Writing. With previous experience as a content writer and copywriter in the tech and education industry, Emmanuel now comes into the gaming industry with open arms.

Related Articles

News Jun 1st, 2017

Mobile RPG Logres heads to UK and US after racking up eight million downloads in Japan

News Mar 29th, 2017

MMO Logres of Swords and Sorcery gears up for Western launch after eight million downloads in Japan

News Oct 1st, 2015

Updated: Japanese MMORPG Logres of Swords and Sorcery hits 7 million downloads but it's its LTV that makes it top grossing

News Apr 13th, 2015

Logres of Swords and Sorcery racks up 6 million downloads in Japan

News Dec 15th, 2014

Tencent and Aiming sign mutual game distribution deal in China and Japan