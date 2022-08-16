Tencent Game Developers Conference returns for its sixth year on August 16th to 17th

Tencent Institute of Games has announced that the Tencent Game Developers Conference (TGDC) 2022 will commence on August 16 to 17.

TGDC is an annual event organised by the Tencent Institute of Games to promote the construction of an industry ecosystem and enhance its development, aiming to build an open communications platform with industry professionals and scholars from China and other countries around the world.

This conference is designed to be incredibly educational for industry developers; The two-day event will have five sessions, including a session on products, technology, art, indie games, and advocacies, where developers from world-renowned game companies, scholars, and members of the community will share their insights into the development of the game industry. You might have witnessed Tencent's previous conference, SPARK 2022, where the firm revealed 44 products and 26 game updates.

“Inspire Six Sense" is what Tencent is calling this year's theme, inspired by the very bases that TGDC was built on six years ago. TGDC aims to stimulate the creativity, imagination, insight, technology, influence, and cohesion of the games sector.

Attendees can expect to see guest speakers from Supercell, USC Games, and Sumo Digital. The event's indie games session will have several guest speakers, Zifei Wu, Founder of Pathea Games, and Kan Gao, Founder of Freebird Games, among others, who will discuss how Chinese indie game developers can succeed in the overseas market.

The event’s live streaming will kick off on Tencent’s official YouTube Channel, which offers the full agenda and an alarm you can set to watch the event live. Specific streaming times of each session and topic can be found on Tencent's official website.

After closing down the mobile version of its video game portal WeGame, Tencent has continued to keep busy recently. The firm expanded to four new studios, confirming shortly afterwards that strict gaming restrictions for minors in China will continue.