FIFA Mobile enjoyed a 92% increase in downloads in South East Asia

Sensor Tower has released its analysis of the South East Asian mobile market in November, showcasing once again the strength of the region.

The mobile market generated $197 million throughout the month, representing a 6.5 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2021, which reflects the normalisation of the global games market following the pandemic, something we've seen all across the entertainment industry.

Thailand was the largest market in terms of revenue with $47 million, 23.7 percent of the total. This was followed by Indonesia at 7.9 percent and Singapore at 17.2 percent.

The mobile gaming market saw 690 million downloads, a 0.9 percent increase from November 2021. Indonesia led the market in terms of downloads with 269 million, 39 percent of the overall installs.

Fun and games

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang proved once again to be a strong performer, topping the revenue charts in the region on both Google Play and the App Store. The game generated $10.6 million in revenue throughout the month, with 36.2 percent of revenue coming from Indonesia, followed by 28.9 percent from Malaysia and 18.8 percent from the Philippines.

The game also led the way in terms of downloads, with over 4 million new installs over the month. Again, Indonesia proved to be a particularly song market for the game, being responsible for 56.9 percent of the total.

This was followed by Garena Free Fire, which earned $7.4 million in revenue across the region, with a particularly strong performance in Thailand which accounted for 40.6 percent of the total. The game was the second most downloaded title of the month, reaching the number three slot on Google Play and number seven on the App Store. This suggests that the game is currently seeing significantly more success on Android than on iOS.

FIFA Mobile successfully capitalised on the World Cup, with 2.5 million downloads, representing a 92 percent increase from October. 67.8 percent of these downloads came from Indonesia.

Last month, the Financial Times forecast that SEA will increase its market share in the future, becoming a leader for the mobile games industry.