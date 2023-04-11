Korea's leading B2B games event - PlayX4 - returns for 2023 - with online and live events supported

Korea’s leading business-to-business (B2B) games event PlayX4 will be held on May 11th & 12th 2023according to the organiser, Gyeonggi Content Agency.

In 2022 PlayX4 was attended by 380 games companies from Korea and around the world. The event produced exports of $134.35 million, establishing itself as Korea’s most important international games event.

In 2023 the event will be held for two days from May 11th to May 12th, 2023 at the B2B event hall in KINTEX Hall 6, Ilsan. PlayX4 will offer both in-person and online events, to enable participation from regions which cannot travel, or where travel restrictions exist.

The event will also offer business matching opportunities enabling game publishers and buyers to meet participants directly whether they can travel to Korea or not.

Help for visitors

To support visitors, the Gyeonggi Content Agency will provide hotel accommodation and breakfast for three days during the event period for overseas buyers, and individual interpreters (speaking English, Chinese or Japanese) will be provided free of charge during the event. For overseas buyers participating online, 24-hour business matching and game consulting with professional interpreters can be conducted.

Within weeks of launching the website, the 2023 PlayX4 B2B event has already confirmed applications from more than 200 companies across: Europe, North America, the Middle East, China, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries.

International audience

Major buyers and publishers attending the event include: Microsoft X-Box(US), SEGA (Japan), 505 Games (Italy), Gameforge (Germany), Bilibili (China). GARENA (Southeast Asia), VTV LIVE (Vietnam) and Epik (Singapore).

The organisers anticipate that over 70 percent of the delegates will attend PlayX4 in-person and are ensuring that full safety provisions will be in place for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Applications are now open for the 2023 PlayX4 event. Overseas buyers and publishers can visit the official website for more information, to find out more about exhibitors and to make reservations in advance. Immigration and visa information can also be found on the Korean Immigration Office website or by contacting the office directly:

Mon – Fri, 10:00 – 18:00 (Korea Time)

Tel : +82 2 6925 6953

E-mail : 2023playx4biz3@gmail.com

Event Details

Dates : Thursday 11th May - Friday 12th May 2023

Venue : (Offline) Hall 6, Ilsan Kintex / (Online) Virtual Conference Platform can be accessed via the PlayX4 website

Benefits

Business matching – 1:1 business matching support for every participant (international publisher, VC)

Interpretation support – 1:1 interpretation service provided (English/Chinese/Japanese)

Company’s profile and information will be included in the ‘Directory book’

Domestic/overseas publishers, VC participant fee is free

Register now.