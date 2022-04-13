Korea’s PlayX4 games event returns as a hybrid in 2022

Gyeonggi Content Agency, the organisation behind the successful PlayX4 business-to-business (B2B) event, has announced the dates for the forthcoming hybrid event in 2022.

This year’s PlayX4 event will take place on May 12 and 13 in Hall 6, Showroom 2 of the Ilsan Kintex venue, with an accompanying online event taking place simultaneously.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 PlayX4 event was online only. Despite this, the event attracted 329 games companies, of which 142 were Korean, with 187 buyers participating from countries around the world. The event generated $110,670,000 in business.

In 2022, visitors from around the world are invited to attend the event in person or participate online. The Gyeonggi Content Agency is offering visitors attending the event in-person with hotel accommodation for the event, as well as the services of a translator. Online delegates will have access to a 24-hour business matching service, as well as an interpreter service for meetings.

The organisers are assuring visitors that the live event will be conducted with the highest levels of delegate safety in mind, with all COVID hygeine procedures in place.

For more information, or to participate in the 2022 PlayX4 event visit the official website or email the organisers. For information on visiting and entry to Korea, visit the Korean Immigration Office.

There is also a telephone hotline for enquiries which is open Monday-Friday 10:00 - 18:00 Korean Time: +82-2-6941-2969.