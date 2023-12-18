Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse opens closed beta for latest game Zenless Zone Zero

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has sent its latest game Zenless Zone Zero into closed beta testing as it gears up for launch.

The Chinese developer has had huge success with cross-platform hits Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

Registrations have opened for the second closed beta test, providing a glimpse into the title's gameplay, characters, and comic-style story.

The latest in a legacy



With Genshin Impact on track to be the fourth-biggest mobile game ever this time next year, and with Honkai: Star Rail kicking off with a record-breaking launch, expectations are high for the studio's next outing.

The anime art style in Zenless Zone Zero is comparable to HoYoverse’s prior works, but the gameplay varies significantly, lacking an open world element and instead focusing on its story and sidequests. There will still be some level of exploration, but more confined to the city New Eridu.

Players act as a Proxy, exploring alternate universes with a vast range of characters, each possessing their own unique skills and weapons that can be swapped in and out real-time during combat.

Coming to mobile

Zenless Zone Zero has been confirmed to be coming to PC, Android and iOS, with no announcement of a console release yet. Save data for Zenless Zone Zero is transferable between PC and mobile versions.

While a release date for the full version has not yet been revealed, Honkai: Star Rail’s second closed beta took place 12 months before the official launc. Whether Zenless Zone Zero will follow a similar path is unclear for now, but HoYoverse has suggested a vague release window of 2024.