Krafton plans AI, India focus, and a 20-game lineup in 2024 roadmap

South Korean video game publisher Krafton conducted a town hall meeting on Friday where the company outlined their vision for expansion in 2024 and beyond. Krafton CEO Changhan Kim provided an in-depth overview of the publisher's expansion strategy, outlining a planned game launch schedule.

The strategy revolves around “Scale Up the Creative" expansion plans, which include multiple new titles, with two slated for release later this year. According to VentureBeat, the publisher aims to not only broaden and expand the PUBG brand but also to explore expansion opportunities in India.

New titles underway

Krafton is getting set to launch two games in 2024 including Dark and Darker Mobile (confirmed last November) and the life simulation game inZOI. Also, the company revealed that they have a further 20 games in development, which include titles such as Dinkum Mobile, Project Black Budget, and Subnautica 2.

The publisher's long-term strategy involves expanding the PUBG brand by investing in both internal and external development resources. Krafton is also contemplating outsourcing the development of new PUBG properties as a franchising initiative.

In line with the opportunities in India, Krafton aims to enhance the Battlegrounds Mobile India title and delve into publishing and esports activities in the country.

Kim also mentioned that Krafton's expansion involves significant investment in AI and deep learning technology, which the company sees as a “game-changer." And that the technology will be applied in game development to enhance production efficiency.