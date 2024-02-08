Square Enix commits to improving game quality following failures

Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu has revealed plans for the company to reassess its development process to enhance the quality of its games. The news comes after medicre reception and performanceof some games as increasingly hopes are hung on the Final Fantasy brand.

Bloomberg reports that Kiryu made these remarks during Square Enix's latest financial results briefing. During the call he outlined a strategy that includes minimising outsourced development and prioritising internally developed large-scale games with a view to enhancing game quality and profit margins.

The new system is set to be unveiled in spring, with various sources from the conference call indicating its implementation in April. This timeline also corresponds with the commencement of the company's new financial year.

A diversified gaming portfolio

Kiryu's recent statements echo those made in November, which were disclosed last month. In those statements, he emphasised the relevance of Square Enix diversifying its gaming portfolio while simultaneously staying focused on putting out fewer titles.

Despite revealing its seemingly big plans for 2024 which include AI use, Square Enix is trailing behind on mobile releases after pulling the plug on its Nier mobile game in partnership with Tencent. The company also plans to shut down Nier Reincarnation in April.

Many of the company's mobile titles specifically have released with little buzz, public discussion or applause, launching only in Japan with no Western debut. These games ultimately shut down due to unimpressive revenues after roughly a year each, Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights and Echoes of Mana among them with SinoAlice Global ending service in November 2023.

While specific sales figures for Final Fantasy 16 were not provided, the company had previously announced that the PS5 exclusive had sold 3 million copies globally within its first week of release.

All eyes will now be on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth which is set to debut later this month with Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail to follow in the summer, potentially maintaining the MMO's position as the most lucrative entry in the series.