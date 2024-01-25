News

Square Enix to shut down Nier Reincarnation in April

The third entry in the Nier series is approaching end of service, coming just after the third anniversary in Japan

By , News Editor

Square Enix and Applibot’s mobile Nier title Nier Re[in]carnation is officially closing down, with end of service set for April 29 2024. It marks the latest in a long line of closures from Square Enix and will come just after the game’s third anniversary in Japan.

Nier Re[in]carnation launched in 2021 as the third instalment in the Nier series and as an RPG for mobile - one of the highest-grossing genres on the platform, especially in Japan. It launched there first in February 2021, meaning there will be time to celebrate three years of service before closure. But the game is closing just shy of its third anniversary worldwide, which would have otherwise been celebrated this July.

Even so, celebratory events and an anniversary campaign will begin in mid-February.

The end is Nier

There are plenty reruns of event quests planned for the remainder of Nier Re[in]carnation’s service, with an event medal exchange for obtaining characters, weapons and more from past events. There are plans to make all event stories and card stories available too, and on March 28 the final chapter in the story, The People and the World Act III: Transmigration, will debut, giving fans one month to play through the finale.

"We regret to inform you that NieR Re[in]carnation will be ending service with the conclusion of The People and the World," Square Enix stated.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our players for your patronage over the 2.5 years since we launched on July 28, 2021. Until the end of service, we will continue to add content and characters, as well as hold various events and campaigns, so we hope you will continue to enjoy NieR Re[in]carnation until the end."

Nier Re[in]carnation is only one of many Square Enix games reaching end of service in 2024, with SinoAlice, Dragon Quest Monsters: Super Light, Engage Kill and Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile all closing too.


