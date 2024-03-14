Ramadan festivities unfold across mobile with a host of new content and events

With this year's Ramadan now underway, seasonal festivities have emerged as an integral part of mobile gaming, aimed at captivating and delighting audiences. These Ramadan-themed events offer an opportunity for developers to unveil new levels and content in games.

We've compiled a selection of the most innovative and captivating in-game events and promotions currently taking place in various mobile titles to embrace the spirit of the season. Brace yourself for some delightful Ramadan-themed surprises and be inspired to take your game to the next (seasonally timed) level.

Wild Rift celebrates Ramadan with “Together Under The Crescent” in-game event

Wild Rift is celebrating Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr with a special in-game event running from March 8 to April 10. Players can enjoy various features including a new limited-time game mode called “Double Cast" from March 8 to March 22, where champions have refreshed ability cooldowns and double hit basic attacks.

Also, there are daily log-in rewards, special themed rewards, and adjustments to certain game elements to enhance the gaming experience. The in-game event marks a festive celebration of Ramadan culture and heritage for players worldwide.

Brawl Stars celebrate Ramadan with ‘The tale of the Sands of Time event'

Brawl Stars commemorates Ramadan with 'The Tale of the Sands of Time' event which will see players unlock Shelly Dancer through Brawl Pass rewards and enjoy new features like the Trophy Escape Mode.

In addition, Angelo is now available in Starr Road, and Elf Angelo can be found in the Shop & Catalog. And that's not all, players can adorn their phones with Sands of Time wallpapers to amp up their Ramadan spirits.

Whiteout Survival offers free Gift Code to players

The developers have extended warm wishes for a blessed Ramadan and have offered players free gift codes when they use RAMADAN2024. This code is valid until March 15th for all players, regardless of whether they observe Ramadan or not.

You can claim your Whiteout Survival Ramadan Gift Code from the official website. Once there, you'll be required to enter your in-game details such as your player ID and then type in RAMADAN2024 as your gift code.

Free Fire offering extra diamonds in Ramadan promotion

Gareena: Free Fire is giving players the opportunity to earn up to 500 extra diamonds during the Ramadan season as a “Welcoming Top-up." There's also new exclusive weapons such as the Ramadan Scar and Katana which players can get from the game before Ramadan concludes in April.