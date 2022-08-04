Feature

The complete list of Netflix Games [UPDATE]

From original IP and hypercasual to racing and match-three, August 4th

Updated: August 4, 2022 - New Titles Added

Finished Better Call Saul and Heartstopper and wondering what's next for Netflix? The streaming giant launched its mobile games service in November 2021 when it launched five games on the App Store and Google Play available exclusively to Netflix subscribers, and we've created a list that compiles all of the games currently available.

Since its launch, the on-demand video platform has continued to add new games to its offerings.

By January 2021, app intelligence platform Apptopia stated that Netflix games had surpassed over 8 million downloads, with its most downloaded game at the time, Teeter (Up), with over 820,000 installs.

In recent years, Netflix has explored its options surrounding the games industry, which is now the largest consumer media industry, through various new films and series based on video game IP, such as Arcane, based on League of Legends, and an upcoming Tomb Raider animated series.

We have seen Netflix already begin to leverage its own IP in the form of games, with two Stranger Things mobile games. In the future, it is all but inevitable we'll see more games based on Netflix IP.

To keep up-to-date on the latest mobile games currently in development, make sure to check out our soft launch list, which features Tomb Raider Reloaded, Clash Quest, Pokémon Unite, and more.


  • August 4 2022

    August 4 2022 logo

    App Name: Before Your Eyes

    Developer: Skybound Games

    App Description: In BAFTA award-winner Before Your Eyes, players find themselves in the company of The Ferryman, tasked with locating souls who have lived extraordinary lives and transporting them to the afterlife. Utilising your phone’s camera, players' blinks and glances will drive the narrative journey giving them a first-hand experience of events through the characters’ eyes and allowing them to fully control important choices throughout the story.

    App Name: Mahjong Solitaire

    Developer: Smoking Gun Interactive

    App Description: Mahjong Solitaire gives players 300 tile-matching puzzles in this single-player tabletop game. This brand new mobile game challenges players to match tiles to remove them from the board. If a player can clear all the tiles, then they win! Players are provided with daily challenges and achievements and are equipped with different themes and backgrounds that they can customise themselves to change the look and feel.

    App Name: Into The Breach

    Developer: Subset Games

    App Description: This tactical strategy game challenges players to assemble a squad of pilots and mechs, each with unique traits and abilities, then command them in turn-based battles against an alien enemy that threatens the future of civilization. Players can send for help back through time to try and save humanity in another timeline if they are defeated to keep the adventure going.


  • June 13 2022

    June 13 2022 logo

    App name: Poinpy

    Developer: Ojiro Fumoto

    App description:Bounce up, dodge adorable baddies and feed the blue beast that's hot on your heels. A vertical climber from the creator of the award-winning Downwell.

    Keep going higher and higher because new and more challenging areas await. Earn and unlock abilities that will help you jump into your next run with a better shot at reaching the end.


  • May 24 2022

    May 24 2022 logo

    App name: Dragon Up

    Developer: East Side Games

    App description: Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure single-player game. Save the kingdom by discovering each dragon’s unique design, personality and rewards. Expand your idle kingdom by unlocking more lands and exotic habitats. Upgrade your dragons and nests, and they’ll produce more coins. Collect cards and magic potions, then level up your favorite dragons to increase their abilities.

    App name: Moonlighter

    Developer: 11 bit studios

    App description: By day, manage a shop in an idyllic village. By night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries in this best-of-both-worlds adventure.

    Step into the shoes of Will, a courageous shopkeeper who secretly dreams of becoming a hero in this action RPG.

     

    App name: Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

    Developer: HandyGames

    App description: Develop your tiny village to a grand medieval empire with a thriving economy and happy villagers! Find spots for mining ore, harvest the crops of your farms and collect coins as taxes from your folk. Build jousting fields, taverns, marketplaces and beautify your city with impressive statues, magnificent monuments, and lush gardens. But there are also dangers lurking close by. Bandits are in the area, looking to plunder and pillage your peaceful town. Build barracks, guard towers and recruit brave soldiers to protect your citizens from harm. You rule the whole empire from your castle and make sure your inhabitants have fun and stay happy!


  • May 3 2022

    May 3 2022 logo

    App Name: Relic Hunters: Rebels

    Developer: Rogue Snail

    App Description: Are you ready to shoot and dash through colorful levels in an action packed, role-playing game (RPG) from the Relic Hunters franchise? We’ve got you covered with Relic Hunters: Rebels, the first mobile game from developer, Rogue Snail, available to exclusively play on Netflix Games. Play as four of the franchise’s beloved Hunters (Jimmy, Ace, Pinkyy, and Raff) as you craft and collect 44 different weapons each with unique qualities, affinities, and elemental effects! You’ll need these specialized weapons to help fight off space ducks and turtles as you attempt to defeat the evil Ducan Empire.


  • April 8 2022

    April 8 2022 logo

    App Name: Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

    Developer: Pik Pok

    App Description: Do whatever it takes to save your family and survive the zombie apocalypse in this ultimate action shooter! How far will you go to make it out alive?

    Armed with an arsenal of powerful weapons, you must fend off ever-increasing zombie threats while crossing treacherous terrain. In a world where no one is safe, do what needs to be done to stay alive. Maim, mow down, and eliminate the Dead – anything to keep moving.


  • March 22 2022

    March 22 2022 logo

    App Name: This is a True Story

    Developer: FrostyPop

    App Description: Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that's based on actual events and interviews.

    Survive a windstorm, catch poachers, and even befriend a goat! Adventure and insight await you at every turn as you search for water and marvel at Earth’s natural beauty.

     

    App Name: Shatter Remastered

    Developer: PikPok

    App Description: Shatter Remastered is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles.

    Widely accepted as the game that redefined the brick-breaking genre, Shatter Remastered features dozens of unique levels packed with amazing physics, power-ups and special attacks. Easy to learn but hard to master.


  • February 1 2022

    February 1 2022 logo

    App Name: Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition

    Developer: Choice Provisions

    App Description: Bomb to the beat and groove to the mayhem in this fast-paced rhythm runner, featuring League of Legends stars, Ziggs and Heimerdinger.

    In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover.

    Bomb, bounce, and bop to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to achieve maximum chaos. Cause musical mayhem while outrunning no-fun-allowed Heimerdinger in your quest to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen.

    Use the Freestyle Mayhem System to create spontaneous blasts and grab bonus points while dodging the fun police and showing them what they’re really missing.

     

    App Name: Dungeon Dwarves

    Developer: Hyper Hippo

    App Description: Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungeons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior's abilities and weapons.

    Tap your way through deep dungeons, fight as a team and show your enemies what dwarves are really made of!


  • January 18 2022

    January 18 2022 logo

    App Name: Krispee Street

    Developer: Frosty Pop

    App Description: Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find.

    Jump into the quirky, curious, and feels-like-a-warm-hug world of Krispee, the webcomic.

    Your mission is to bring the characters and world of Krispee to life. Find hundreds of characters and objects scattered throughout the jam-packed levels.

    Sure to make you laugh, smile, and maybe even cry — but just a little bit! — Krispee Street is all the feels you never knew you needed.

     

    App Name: Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

    Developer: Supercombo

    App Description: Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game.

    Arcanium is a tale of fellowship and bravery, and is set in a fantasy world of anthropomorphic animals in which good, evil, magic and technology collide. This ambitious open-world, single-player strategy card game merges the roguelike and deckbuilding genres in exciting new ways.

    Form a party of three heroes and embark on a dangerous journey to defeat Akhan the Calamity and save the world of Arzu from destruction. But beware; should one of your party members succumb to corruption, your quest will come to its end.


  • January 14 2022

    January 14 2022 logo

    App Name: Knittens

    Developer: Timecode Games

    App Description: No cat likes to look dowdy, darling! Help felines look their best by mastering this match-3 puzzler that transforms yarn into stylish outfits.

    These kittens need your help! Complete match-3 puzzles and unleash fur-tastic boosts to get high scores and earn bundles of yarn.

    You’ll need to knit an array of purr-fect clothing to complete special events and make your cat the most fabulous feline.

     

    App Name: Wonderputt Forever

    Developer: Damp Gnat 

    App Description: Windmills, schwindmills! In this mini-golf game, bizarre and beautifully constructed courses shift and evolve before your eyes.

    Wonderputt Forever brings a pocketable nostalgia trip to places you've never been before. A mini-golf game where you must plan your shots carefully and sink the ball into each unique hole. With each completed level, the courses come to life, shifting and changing to prepare for the next. Play in Par Mode, then keep the fun going through hundreds of geometric-themed holes as you unlock rewards in the Geometry Trips mode.

     

    App Name: Dominoes Café

    Developer: Gazeus Games

    App Description: Settle in for a relaxing game of dominoes with a variety of realistic challenges in one-on-one or two-on-two contests.


  • December 1 2021

    December 1 2021 logo

    App Name: Asphalt Xtreme

    Developer: Gameloft

    App Description: Charge through canyons, drift across dunes and rocket past your opponents in this extreme off-road racing experience.

    Forget everything you know about racing — all you need are your instincts and a fearless desire for speed.


  • November 10 2021

    November 10 2021 logo

    App Name: Bowling Ballers

    Developer: Frosty Pop

    App Description: In most endless runners, you want to avoid objects. Bor-ing! Play Bowling Ballers and knock down as many of those pesky pins as possible.

    Bowling Ballers is a bowling endless runner that includes a level-based mode. Actively hit objects rather than avoid them. Mechanics include skateboarding, flying, and more, all with simple, intuitive gameplay.


  • November 3 2021

    November 3 2021 logo

    App Name: Stranger Things: 1984

    Developer: BonusXP

    App Description: Join Hopper and the kids for bruising missions around Hawkins — and the Upside Down — in this stylized retro adventure filled with collectibles.

    It's 1984 all over again. Experience an action adventure game just like the ones our heroes would have played back in the day.

    Explore Hawkins and its surroundings. See your favorite locations like Mirkwood Forest and Hawkins Lab. Uncover exciting areas you've never seen before!

    Solve puzzles with the unique abilities of each character. Lucas can nail anything with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has an entire collection of bats to swing this time.

     

    App Name: Stranger Things 3: The Game

    Developer: BonusXP

    App Description: Fight your way through a pixelated Hawkins as 12 playable characters from Stranger Things 3. Team up with a pal or dare to enter The Upside Down solo.

    Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to the third season of the hit original series. Play through familiar events from the series while uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist.

    Just like in the show, teamwork is at the heart of Stranger Things 3: The Game. Fans can team up in two-player local co-op to explore the world of Hawkins, solve puzzles and battle the emerging evils of The Upside Down as one of twelve beloved characters from the show.

     

    App Name: Teeter (Up)

    Developer: Frosty Pop

    App Description: Your mission: Maneuver a platform to guide a ball into a hole. No dragons, no monsters. Your only enemies are gravity and the laws of physics.

    A ball, a platform, and a hole. Simple on their own, but all together: magical. Teeter is a beautiful combination of impeccable design and innovative game mechanics that provide players with a singular experience.

    It's an elegant game of whimsy and delight, with enhanced controls for 3D Touch supported devices. And don't forget to shake your phone for a surprise!

    Guiding a ball into a hole has never been more innovative, challenging or super fun.

     

    App Name: Card Blast

    Developer: Azumo 

    App Description: Create a winning hand — maybe even score a full house — in this fast-paced poker experience that’s perfect for the casual player.

    Card Blast is an exciting puzzle card game that mixes skills with a bit of luck. Players must save various cards from a moving conveyor and place them onto one of three rows to make winning hands before being obliterated by the deck dicer.

    Freeze, nuke, or rocket your way to the top using powerful abilities called Boosts to achieve higher scores. Overcome a series of challenging scenarios in an entertaining single-player journey or battle other players for supremacy across multiple event leaderboards.

     

    App Name: Shooting Hoops

    Developer: Frosty Pop

    App Description: A basketball with a dart gun attached? Sure, why the heck not? Fire darts in the right direction to push the ball through the hoop. Nothing but net.


