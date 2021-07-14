How to launch a successful mobile gaming app

His main professional interest lies in shaping and driving new business opportunities for a socially responsible company, bringing high-value, innovative products or services to the market. Aside from work Alexandre is passionate about cinema, literature, football and cooking.

Prior to joining Huawei, Alexandre led Gaming Strategic Partnerships at Google in EMEA. Prior to Google, Alexandre was a Business Performance Director at King Digital Entertainment, the leading online/mobile gaming firm (e.g. Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, Pet Rescue). Prior to King, he worked in banking at BNP Paribas and strategy consulting at Booz & Co, thus designing and implementing strategies for clients spanning a wide spectrum of geographies and sectors. Alexandre holds an MS in Management from ESSEC Business School and an MBA from INSEAD.

Alexandre Salem is currently in charge of Global Gaming Partnerships at Huawei, leading a team of 17 FTEs. He has over 13 years of experience in banking, strategy consulting and operational management with an expertise in media & technology.

AppGallery has launched a number of games such as Dystopia: Contest of Heroes and Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall, which have found success in the global mobile games market. However, with consumers having almost countless games to choose from, capturing their attention is no cakewalk.

To create a truly engaging game that keeps players glued to their screen for hours, developers now need to be experts on what makes gamers tick, as well as the latest market trends. They also need to nail their monetisation strategy if they want to price their game or in-app offerings correctly. That’s a game in and of itself.

Partnering with Huawei

Thankfully, developers do have an option of leveraging resources and industry expertise by partnering with Huawei. Huawei is focused on delivering high-quality apps and games for its users, while at the same time making sure that developers have all the support they need to succeed.

Huawei head of global gaming partnerships Alex Salem shared his insight into the resources that game developers can take advantage of to successfully launch mobile games. Resources such as AppGallery Connect, overseas expansion know-how, and marketing tools are all at developers’ disposal, helping to transform their games into a hit.

Last year alone, over 700 apps were onboarded onto AppGallery... Alex Salem Alex Salem

Understanding local markets for a successful global launch

With a potential title developed and ready to make waves, every decision a developer makes during the initial launch phase impacts the game’s trajectory of success. It all starts with having developers identifying their target markets and understanding the localised approaches to launching games in each of those markets.

With Huawei’s professional teams and extensive customer groups in major markets around the globe, AppGallery offers developers an in-depth understanding of global and local industry trends and user behaviours.

This allows Huawei to work with developers to accurately identify challenges and opportunities, adopting effective strategies to penetrate whichever markets they choose, as well as localisation strategies to suit each market’s language and appropriate culture adaptation for the content.

Focusing on the Chinese market alone, Huawei provides relevant consulting, localisation, integration, marketing and campaign services to help developers penetrate the complexities of the country. Just last year alone, over 700 apps were onboarded onto AppGallery in the Chinese market, helped by Huawei’s expertise.

Exponential growth through the right marketing support

Working with Huawei, developers can gain access to abundant marketing resources, such as advertising and promotional space within AppGallery and partner apps, opening games up to more channels, thereby strengthening their reach to consumers.

This includes the option to create splash screens with high click-through rates, as well as top banners for extensive exposure. Developers will also see their games visible on the feature page, delivered to their target users based on selected preferences.

AppGallery is a playground for developers wishing to market their games. To further propel their launch campaign, developers can work with Huawei to create global and localised promotions that drive user traffic to their apps. This includes support for media and social outreach, with the option for partnership announcements issued to local and global media to generate coverage, increasing awareness further.

AppGallery Connect streamlines the launch and operating processes to make sure developers focus on what matters. Alex Salem Alex Salem

Managing growth and engagement through AppGallery Connect

With the right marketing support and resources for global expansion, developers need to be able to manage their user engagement effectively to chart their app success as early as possible.

This is where AppGallery Connect comes in. It provides full-spectrum support from ideation, development, distribution and operation, through to data analytics. With over 53 services in the Chinese market and 27 services in overseas markets designed to help developers increase operational efficiency, AppGallery Connect streamlines the launch and operating processes to make sure developers focus on what matters.

To help developers understand their game’s performance, the platform also provides data that allows them to analyse the game’s reach, downloads, installations, and activations, as well as user profiles and behaviours. This information helps developers to better understand their audience pool, enabling them to adapt their marketing strategy accordingly.

Additionally, AppGallery Connect creates a one-stop hub for developers looking to manage their community engagement with ease, providing growth-driving abilities such as customised gift kits and push notifications as the game launches.

Helping developers to reach the right audiences worldwide

Huawei values its developers and partners and is focused on working collaboratively with them to deliver the best possible games to consumers. Developers are well-supported at every step of the way with a wide range of tools, services and support to help reach their launch goals.

To find out more about the solutions available, as well as successful partner stories, visit Huawei's partner page.