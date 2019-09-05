What we learned at the Bridge between East and West summit in association with Mintegral

During Gamescom PocketGamer.biz and Mintegral hosted a special Bridge between East and West event to delve deeper into the Chinese games market.

In front of an audience of over 200 attendees, the event saw sessions of host of sessions from experienced industry experts.

Huawei VP of mobile services Dr Jaime Gonzola hosted a session entitled ‘Huawei AppGallery: How Does Storytelling Boost Mobile Games Engagement’, followed by a talk from JoyPac COO Allison Bilas on ‘Hyper-Casual in China: Games, Players and Lessons Learned’.

Up next was Leiting Games head of publishing and licensing Nathan Cavril, who discussed ‘How to Build Your Studio's Reputation for Long-Term Success in China’, and iDreamSky VP of international business development Monty Singman’s session entitled ‘Deconstruction of Chinese Mobile Game Monetisation’.

If you weren’t at the event or need a refresher, we’ve put together a list of some of the key lessons we learned.