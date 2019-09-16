Scopely expanding into the Asian market

Mobile games company Scopely has announced its expansion into the Asian market.

Scopely plans to build new relationships with studios and creators in Asia, and it hopes to bring a new IP to its Asian audience.

Justin Scarpone has been hired as the senior vice president and general manager of Asia for the mobile games company.

Scarpone previously worked as senior vice president and general manager for the Asian games division at The Walt Disney Company. Scarpone brings 25 years of experience to Scopley, having worked across the Asia market his whole career.

“We work with many of the best partners in the west, and now with Justin’s deep relationships and regional expertise in the east, we will have even more opportunities to collaborate with top talent and deliver localized experiences that truly resonate with audiences,” said Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O’Brien.

“Asia is home to three out of the four top-grossing gaming markets, and we are excited by the endless possibilities ahead. I could not think of anyone better suited than Justin to take Scopely on this next phase of our journey.”

Key hire

As part of Disney, Scarpone helped to bring titles such as Kingdom Hearts, Marvel Future Fight, Pirates of the Carribean: Tides of War and Disney Tsum Tsum to Asia.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Scopely. The company continues to be at the forefront of the changing interactive entertainment landscape, leading the mobile games industry in technology and portfolio diversity,” said Scarpone.

“I’m eager to help unlock opportunities for Asian audiences to experience Scopely games, and am thrilled to join forces with the company’s impressive team of leaders around the globe.”

The expansion follows the company surpassing $1 billion in lifetime revenue, acquiring Digit Game Studios and expanding its footprint in Barcelona and Dublin.