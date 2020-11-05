Keywords brings in Fumiko Okura to head up Tokyo studio

Services and development giant Keywords has snapped up Fumiko Okura as general manager for its Tokyo studio.

The firm has announced that the development vet was hired on November 1st. She takes the role with over 15 years of experience in the games industry, working for giants such as Ubisoft and Take-Two.

“I am delighted for the opportunity to join Keywords Studios as general manager in Tokyo, a company that offers such a wide array of services in the game industry. Keywords Studios is here to help all game creators with development, Localization, QA, Player Support, and other services," Okura said.

“I will be working closely with all the service lines to increase collaboration and strengthen our value contribution to our clients. Keywords Studios in Tokyo is made up of employees from many different nationalities—and through improving both ethnic and gender diversity—we can make our Tokyo studio an even better place to work, resulting in better services to our clients.

“I look forward to working with my new colleagues – both locally in Japan and throughout the wider Keywords group globally.”

Great addition

Keywords regional MD for Asia Christopher Kennedy added: “I am confident that Fumiko will take good care of the team here and continue to make Keywords in Tokyo the best place for video game developers, artists, animators, voice actors and beyond to contribute to the industry in Japan. Fumiko’s extensive knowledge and experience on the client side of the video games industry will empower the team in new ways.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.