Job News

Keywords brings in Fumiko Okura to head up Tokyo studio

Keywords brings in Fumiko Okura to head up Tokyo studio
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Services and development giant Keywords has snapped up Fumiko Okura as general manager for its Tokyo studio.

The firm has announced that the development vet was hired on November 1st. She takes the role with over 15 years of experience in the games industry, working for giants such as Ubisoft and Take-Two.

“I am delighted for the opportunity to join Keywords Studios as general manager in Tokyo, a company that offers such a wide array of services in the game industry. Keywords Studios is here to help all game creators with development, Localization, QA, Player Support, and other services," Okura said.

“I will be working closely with all the service lines to increase collaboration and strengthen our value contribution to our clients. Keywords Studios in Tokyo is made up of employees from many different nationalities—and through improving both ethnic and gender diversity—we can make our Tokyo studio an even better place to work, resulting in better services to our clients.

“I look forward to working with my new colleagues – both locally in Japan and throughout the wider Keywords group globally.”

Great addition

Keywords regional MD for Asia Christopher Kennedy added: “I am confident that Fumiko will take good care of the team here and continue to make Keywords in Tokyo the best place for video game developers, artists, animators, voice actors and beyond to contribute to the industry in Japan. Fumiko’s extensive knowledge and experience on the client side of the video games industry will empower the team in new ways.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Sep 17th, 2020

Keywords acquires Heavy Iron Studios

News Aug 29th, 2019

Keywords expands offices in Poland and Mexico

News Apr 23rd, 2019

Keywords snaps up work-for-hire mobile development studio Wizcorp for $1m

Job News Feb 13th, 2019

PlayStation vet Lindsay joins Keywords-owned music firm Cord Worldwide as head of audio

News Jul 23rd, 2018

Keywords snaps up predictive analytics outfit Yokozuna Data from Silicon Studio in $1.5m deal

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies