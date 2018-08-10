News

Nintendo Switch Online will arrive in the second half of September

By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has narrowed down Switch Online's launch window to the second half of September.

The news comes courtesy of a tweet by Nintendo of America (below), and describes Switch Online as a service providing online play, cloud saves for compatible games and a catalogue of NES games with “added online play".

Log on

This post marks the narrowest release window for the service to date. Nintendo Switch Online had a tentative launch date of late 2017, then 2018, before zooming in on September earlier this year.

The service will see players charged $3.99 a month to play online and access the full range of features, with options for longer periods and an eight-person family plan. Until now, online play on Switch has been free to access.

While Nintendo is flaunting a series of online-enabled NES titles, there’s still no sign of the return of Virtual Console.


Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

