Nintendo Switch Online surpasses 10 million subscribers

By , Senior Editor

The Nintendo Switch Online paid membership service has now surpassed 10 million subscribers.

That’s up from the 9.8 million members the company announced back in April.

The program was launched back in September 2018 and offers the ability to play Switch games online - previously a free feature - and also includes NES games, Tetris 99, save data cloud backup and voice chat via smartphones.

It costs £3.49 for a one-month subscription, £6.99 for three months and £17.99 for 12 months.

Steady growth

Speaking at the firm's annual general meeting of shareholders, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said the number of subscribers has grown steadily since its launch.

Commenting on the rise of subscription services across the games industry and other sectors, Furukawa said the company needs to “further enrich” services like Switch Online in future.

“Nintendo's policy is that we will consider whether each product we offer is suited to a subscription model as we expand our business in the future,” he said.

Nintendo had plenty to discuss during its annual general meeting, as company execs also touched on trends such as game streaming and 5G.


