Weekly global mobile game charts: Candy Crush Friends Saga inevitably dominates the download rankings

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from October 8th to 14th.

US charts

King's Candy Crush Friends Saga jumped straight to the top of the US App Store and Google Play free download charts for the week, as would be expected of one of the biggest franchises in mobile.

Over in the top grossing rankings, Peak Games took fourth and 10th spots with Toon Blast and Toy Blast.

Finnish studio Small Giant Games continues to move up the rankings with Empires & Puzzles, taking ninth position on Google Play above Playrix's Gardenscapes.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

As in the US, Candy Crush Friends Saga was top of both the App Store and Google Play free download rankings, above Lion Studios' Happy Glass in second.

Fortnite jumped from third to top spot on the App Store top grossing rankings for the week, above regulars Candy Crush Saga and Roblox.

Playdemic and Warner Bros' Golf Clash meanwhile entered the top 10 in tenth place on the App Store and jumped to seventh on Google Play.

China charts

PUBG Mobile maintained its position atop the free download chart on the App Store, followed by newcomers Weaphones Mini in second and Three Kingdoms Heroes in third.

NetEase's recent release God Knight shuffled back up to third spot in the top grossers, while Zilong Game's Langrisser took fourth above Sony's Fate/Grand Order in fifth. 

 

 

 

 

