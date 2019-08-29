Weekly global mobile games charts: Playrix's Gardenscapes, Homescapes and Township bag top 10 grossing spots

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from August 12th to 18th.

US charts

PopCore Games' Sandwich! took the top spot on the App Store free download chart for the week of August 12th, followed by Say Games' Perfect Slices.

Sandwich! took fifth on Google Play, while Perfect Slices picked up sixth spot. The only other new entry to the top 10 was Lion Studios' Puzzle Fuzzle.

Over on the App Store top grossing rankings, King's Candy Crush Saga claimed top spot as Roblox fell to second, with Fortnite rounding out the top three.

On Google Play meanwhile the top three grossers remained static week-on-week with Niantic's Pokemon Go maintaining top position.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

Alictus' Collect Cubes rose to the top of the App Store free download rankings for the week, just ahead of Sandwich!. Say Games took two new entries into the chart with OnPipe in eighth and Sand Balls in 10th.

Kwalee was top dog on Google Play with Rocket Sky!, usurping Lion Studios' Mr Bullet. The new entries for the week were Sand Balls in third and Sandwich! in fifth.

Playrix was the big winner on the top grossing charts for the week. Over on the App Store Homescapes took fifth while Gardenscapes rose to eighth. Meanwhile on Android it had three titles in the top 10 - Homescapes in fourth, Gardenscapes in fifth and Township in eighth.

As ever, Moon Active's Coin Master remained in first place.

China charts (iOS only)

Tencent's Ace Force took top spot on the iOS free download chart for the week, while Aligames' Asphalt 9: Legends (Gameloft) rose to second.

Interestingly, Rovio's Angry Birds 2 rose to eighth spot for the week, signifying a strong push for the IP in the country. Recently the Finnish developer said it would be eyeing up a China-first release for another title, Angry Birds Dream Island.

Tencent picked up six spots in the top grossing chart this week - four of them in the top five. There was room for four other developers though, with NetEase's Fantasy Westward Journey in third, Perfect World's Condor Heroes 2 in sixth, Horgos Vanguard's Authorization of MU in seventh and Paper Games' Shining Nikki in ninth.

