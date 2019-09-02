Weekly global mobile games charts: Voodoo's top 10 download dominance wanes

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from August 19th to 25th.

US charts

There were numerous fresh entries to the top 10 free download charts this week, all from different developers on the App Store.

Coda Platform's Rope Rescue took second place behind Popcore Games' Sandwich, which retained its first place position week-on-week. The other new entries were Narcade Teknoloji's Zipline Valley in fourth, Pickaxe Technology's Slope Run in sixth, Gismart's Cool Goal in seventh and Say Games' Hoop Stars in ninth.

Say Games also picked up the two new top 10 entries on Google Play with Sand Balls and Hoop Stars in seventh and eighth respectively.

As the hyper-casual space gets more competitive, Say Games and Good Job Games look to be the fast-risers in the US, with category heavyweight Voodoo getting just one game in the top 10 on either store with Aquapark.io - and that's not for the first time

The top grossing charts were pretty static this week. Zynga picked up two top 10 titles on Google Play with Small Giant's Empires & Puzzles and Gram Games' Merge Dragons in ninth and 10th. Supercell's Clash Royale meanwhile rose to 10th on the App Store.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

Similar to the US, Voodoo's influence on the top charts is waning as its only top 10 entry Aquapark.io picked up 10th on the App Store and seventh on Google Play.

The week's new entries were Say Games' Perfect Slices, Gismart's Cool Goal and Yojoy's Idle Gym.

There was barely any movement in the top 10 grossing charts for the week, with the top seven remaining static on Google Play. It was also the same top nine on the App Store.

Zynga-owned studios once again took top 10 positions on Google Play with Merge Dragons and Empires & Puzzles in eighth and ninth respectively.

China charts (iOS only)

It was a good week for Rovio in China as Angry Birds 2 maintained a top 10 position in the free App Store download chart and rose to fifth.

Game for Peace (China's PUBG) retook the top grossing spot for the week, with Honor of Kings dropping to second. NetEase's Onmyoji and Westward Journey were up for the week into sixth and 10th, as Tencent's Crazy Racing KartRide and Dragon Raja fell to eighth and ninth.

