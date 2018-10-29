News

Weekly global mobile game charts: Tencent's Command & Conquer Red Alert Online rolls into China as a top grosser

By , Senior Editor

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from October 15th to 21st.

US charts

It was a surprisingly fleeting appearance at the top of the App Store download chart for King's Candy Crush Friends Saga as Lion Studios took top spot with Flip Trickster - showing the power the hyper-casual business model. King kept top spot on Google Play, however.

Nerial's Reigns: Game of Thrones took sixth place on the App Store paid rankings and second on Google Play. Topping both charts, predictably, was Minecraft.

Netmarble and Kabam's Marvel: Contest of Champions entered the top 10 top grossing list on the App Store for the week, as Niantic's Pokemon Go surged from ninth the week prior to third. The location-based AR title also took second place on Google Play.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

Lion Studios couldn't topple Candy Crush Friends Saga in Great Britain and Ireland, taking second spot on the App Store with Flip Trickster.

Other new entrants to the download rankings were Great Puzzle Games' Words Story and Codemasters' F1 Mobile Racing.

Much like in the US, Reigns: Game of Thrones entered the top 10 paid chart for both the App Store and Google Play - topping the latter ahead of Minecraft. Reigns and Reigns: Her Majesty meanwhile took fourth and 10th on the Android marketplace in a successful week for developer Nerial.

Fortnite meanwhile topped the App Store grossing list, while Pokemon reached the summit on Google Play.

China charts

Developers and publishers may be having trouble with China's game licensing freeze right now, but that hasn't stopped Tencent's Command & Conquer Red Alert Online mobile title.

It shot into first place on the free download chart and into seventh on the top grossing ranking - meaning the publisher must have gained approval for release and monetisation a long time ago.

The same still can't be said for PUBG Battlegrounds, the second highest downloaded game for the week that still can't make any money.

Overall on the grossing chart, Tencent and NetEase nearly had a full rout of the top 10, with just Zilong Game's Langrisser challenging the duopoly.

A number of the world's top mobile games companies featured in these charts, including Nerial, will be at Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 21st to 22nd 2019.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
