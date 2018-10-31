Animoca Brands Q3 revenue rises 283 per cent year-over-year following Crazy success

Animoca Brands' Q3 2018 revenues were up 283 per cent year-on-year to $4.6 million following successful of key titles in its portfolio and a spate of investments.

The quarter's earnings bring total revenue for the year so far up to $12.9 million.

Driving revenue was the continued strong performance of Animoca’s core gaming business. This includes licensed titles such as Garfield and Mattel brands, alongside Animoca’s own Crazy Kings and Crazy Defense Heroes.

Animoca also saw revenue from blockchain gaming - the company holds rights to publish the popular crypto collectable game CryptoKitties in China.

All chained up

Blockchain is increasingly becoming a strength for Animoca Brands, as the company consolidated its position in the crypto space. Animoca continued to invest in blockchain and AI technologies throughout the quarter.

These include strategic investments with OpenST, Decentraland, Datum, LikeCoin, Musicoin, Harmony, I-House, Mind Fund, and Helix.

The firm also reached an agreement with HTC and Dapper Labs to distribute CryptoKitties on mobile devices. Animoca subsidiary OliveX continued this trend, making a deal with Lympo to integrate its tokens within fitness app 100 Squats Challenge.

Q3 marks Animoca Brands’ third consecutive quarter ending with positive cash flow.

Animoca Brands was ranked 47th in PocketGamer.biz's Top 50 Developer list for 2018.

The company's CEO Robby Yung will be speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects London, which takes place on January 21st and 22nd, specifically on side-event Blockchain Gamer Connects.