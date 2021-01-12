Animoca Brands had a record breaking 10 months in 2020

Animoca Brands experienced record revenues for the first 10 months of 2020.

For the period ending October 31st, 2020, the company generated A$49 million ($38 million).

However, this total includes contributions from businesses that Aniomca Brands recently acquired – nWay, Inc., Quidd, Inc., and Gamee Limited.

Overall, the company recorded customer receipts of A$34 million ($26.2 million), while its unaudited operating cash inflow for the ten-month period was around A$3 million ($2.3 million).

Like many other companies, Animoca Brands saw increased revenue as more and more people turned to games and a means of entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What a year

In the second half of 2020, notable releases for Animoca Brands included F1 Delta Time and mobile title WWE Undefeated.

The company finalised its acquisition of Gamee in July 2020, in a deal worth $4.5 million. Meanwhile, Animoca Brands completed the sale of its games library to iCandy last June.