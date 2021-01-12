News

Animoca Brands had a record breaking 10 months in 2020

Animoca Brands had a record breaking 10 months in 2020
By , Staff Writer

Animoca Brands experienced record revenues for the first 10 months of 2020.

For the period ending October 31st, 2020, the company generated A$49 million ($38 million).

However, this total includes contributions from businesses that Aniomca Brands recently acquired – nWay, Inc., Quidd, Inc., and Gamee Limited.

Overall, the company recorded customer receipts of A$34 million ($26.2 million), while its unaudited operating cash inflow for the ten-month period was around A$3 million ($2.3 million).

Like many other companies, Animoca Brands saw increased revenue as more and more people turned to games and a means of entertainment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What a year

In the second half of 2020, notable releases for Animoca Brands included F1 Delta Time and mobile title WWE Undefeated.

The company finalised its acquisition of Gamee in July 2020, in a deal worth $4.5 million. Meanwhile, Animoca Brands completed the sale of its games library to iCandy last June.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 9th, 2020

Animoca Brands hits record breaking revenue in the first four months of 2020

as News Aug 7th, 2019

Animoca Brands posts highest revenue quarter in company’s history

as News Feb 5th, 2019

Animoca Brands ends a record year with Q4 revenue of $4.6 million

as News Oct 31st, 2018

Animoca Brands Q3 revenue rises 283 per cent year-over-year following Crazy success

News Jan 5th, 2021

Ten Square Games hits nearly $50 million in Q4 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies