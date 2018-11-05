News

Castle Clash charges past worldwide revenue of over $550 million

Castle Clash charges past worldwide revenue of over $550 million
By , Staff Writer

IGG’s 2013 strategy title Castle Clash has reached over $550 million revenue worldwide across Android and iOS.

That’s thanks to a report by Sensor Tower, which reveals that Castle Clash experienced a four per cent growth year-over-year during this year’s third quarter.

The bulk of this revenue came from gamers in the United States, who contributed 32 per cent of player spending at $178 million. Germany followed in popularity, with its $63.4 million accounting for 12 per cent of lifetime worldwide revenue.

Android holds an overwhelming slice of the pie for Castle Clash, with its 148 million downloads accounting for 75 per cent of the game’s total.

Breaking castle walls

Castle Clash isn’t the only success story for IGG. The company’s other fantasy strategy release, Lords Mobile, passed worldwide over $825 million in worldwide revenue this September.

The success of both Castle Clash and Lords Mobile has helped the Singapore-based studio expand further afield.

IGG recently opened a new location in Jakarta, Indonesia. The new office will house a number of departments, from human resources to business development and marketing.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Sep 28th, 2018

Lords Mobile plunders over $825 million in revenue worldwide

1 News Dec 16th, 2014

Crime City and Castle Clash are the most asymmetric top grossing games

News Aug 11th, 2014

Castle Clash's continued success drives IGG's FY14 Q2 sales up 8% to $48 million

News May 12th, 2014

Castle Clash boosts IGG's FY14 Q1 revenue 206% to $44.1 million

1 News Oct 30th, 2018

Marvel Strike Force has earned over $55 million worldwide

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.