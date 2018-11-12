Weekly global mobile game charts: Old School RuneScape racks up the downloads as Football Manager 2019 strikes gold

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from October 29th to November 4th.

US charts

Jagex quickly took second spot on the App Store download chart following the launch of Old School RuneScape on mobile. It was just behind Voodoo's Fire Balls 3D, which nabbed top spot.

The other new entries in the top 10 across iOS and Android for the week were Chou Entertainment's Stickman Hook in sixth on the App Store, and Good Job Games' Swing Star and Wonka's World of Candy, which took sixth and 10th on Google Play respectively.

Over on the Google Play paid rankings, Marmalade has popped up in 10th with its title Clue. The Marmalade business has had a difficult few years following its decision to shut down its game development platform and focus on games.

In the tightly contested App Store top grossing chart, King's Candy Crush Saga took first place for the week over incumbent Fortnite. Roblox meanwhile moved up to third above Clash of Clans in fourth.

Great Britain and Ireland charts

The App Store download chart in Great Britain and Ireland had a number of movers and shakers for the week. Voodoo's Fire Balls 3D took first while Miniclip's Golf Battle swung for second. Kwalee meanwhile took third with new entry Skiddy Car and Jagex grabbed fourth place with Old School RuneScape.

Over on Google Play, Voodoo's Paper.io 2 solidified its position in top spot, as Zynga's newly released Wonka's World of Candy took second place. Zhou Jiaping's Escape Room entered in 10th on both iOS and Android.

SEGA and Sports Interactive had a good week with the launch of Football Manager 2019 on mobile, topping both the App Store and Google Play paid charts above Minecraft.

The title even made it to seventh on the App Store's overall top grossing rankings, above heavyweights Toon Blast, Pokemon Go and Homescapes.

China charts

Four new mobile games entered the top 10 App Store download chart for the week: Tencent's Survive, Halfbrick's Shadows Remain, Min Liu's Mind The Answer and Voodoo's Fire Balls 3D. Interestingly, all other games moved down the top 10 with no upward movers aside from the new entries.

Command & Conquer: Red Alert Online slipped down the download rankings to seventh and dropped to fourth in the top grossing chart. It was usurped in third spot by NetEase's Westward Journey Online, which has slowly risen up the rankings in recent weeks.

