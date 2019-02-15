News

Human: Fall Flat coming to mobile in China as 505 Games partners with X.D. Network

505 Games has partnered with Chinese firm X.D. Network to bring platform-puzzler Human: Fall Flat to mobile devices in China.

X.D. Network, which runs one of China’s biggest Android distribution platforms in TapTap, has been licensed the mobile publishing rights for the region. The two companies have previously worked together on bringing Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons to the App Store in November 2018.

The news comes as 505 Games signed a deal with the game’s PC publisher Curve Digital to bring Human: Fall Flat to mobile. with Codeglue helming the technical aspect.

The game was originally developed by No Brakes Games and has sold more than five million copies for console and PC globally to date.

Fast-growing market

“China is a fast-growing market that offers great opportunities to video game companies. Thanks to our direct presence in China, we have been able to partner up with the major actors in the industry bringing our video games in the Far East,” said co-CEO of Digital Bros. (505’s parent company) Raffaele Galante.

“The HFF publishing partnership with X.D. Network, among the most experienced indie game publishers in China, illustrates the commitment to the Chinese market and the group’s intention to bring successful contents and unique video games to Asia.”

X.D. Network CEO Huang Yi-Meng added: “We’ve seen that more and more indie games are brought to China from overseas in the recent years, this is indeed a great news for all games players.

“After all, a healthy game market requires not only enthusiasm and sincerity from players, but also competition and standardisation, and the partnership with Digital Bros for HFF represents a step forward in this direction.”


