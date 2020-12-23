News

Human: Fall Flat hits two million Chinese sales in six days

By , Staff Writer

505 Games' mobile version of Human: Fall Flat has hit two million sales in China.

The milestone has been just six days after the game was launched in the country. At release, Human: Fall Flat was priced at ¥12 ($1.84), though its regular cost is ¥18 ($2.75).

Currently, the mobile title is available through both TapTap and China's iOS App Store. Moreover, Human: Fall Flat has shot its way to the top of the charts for both storefronts.

At launch, the game claimed the No.1 spot within hours on both iOS and Android devices in China.

Proving popular

Before release, the game had racked seven million pre-registrations. However, within 30 minutes of launch in China, more than 100,000 copies were sold.

Initially, the platformer was released back in 2016 on PC. It later came to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in 2017. Overall, Human: Fall Flat has shifted 20 million units worldwide.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

