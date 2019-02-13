News

Human: Fall Flat will land feet-first on mobile with a little help from 505 Games and Codeglue

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 13th, 2019 partnership 505 Games
Codeglue
Curve Digital 		Not disclosed
Human: Fall Flat will land feet-first on mobile with a little help from 505 Games and Codeglue
By , Staff Writer

No Brakes Games’ physics-based platformer Human: Fall Flat will come to mobile in the near future.

505 Games is working with Human: Fall Flat publisher Curve Digital to develop a handheld version of the PC and console title, which has so far earned over five million sales.

The technical side of porting Human: Fall Flat will be handled by Codeglue, which previously brought fellow indie darling Terraria to mobile.

Falling upwards

“505 Games are proud to bring our vast experience of faithfully developing and publishing on mobile platforms to help our friends at Curve Digital bring one of their major IPs to an even broader audience,” said 505 Games president Neil Ralley.

“Through our experience with Terraria and other mobile projects, we know how to optimise PC and console games to play on touch screens and ensure that the gameplay inputs and user interfaces are as intuitive as they are on other platforms.”

Curve Digital CEO Dominic Wheatley added: “Curve has sold over five million copies of Human: Fall Flat on PC and console, so we’re delighted to work with 505 on the mobile version.

“Their experience in marketing premium games on that platform is really important to us and No Brakes Games, the developer.”


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Jan 23rd, 2018

Curve Digital and Identity Spark on how indies can build their own brand

Interview Nov 29th, 2018

Region Focus: London-based games companies on persevering in the face of Brexit

Interview Nov 7th, 2018

"Change always finds resistance, especially with a technology like blockchain"

News Jul 5th, 2018

505 Games taps up Ovosonico for a new and "ambitious" IP

as News May 31st, 2018

Pocket Gamer and G-STAR launch international promotional partnership as Big Indie Awards heads to South Korea

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies