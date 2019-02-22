Brawl Stars becomes first new mobile game to break into top 10 worldwide revenue chart since June 2018

Supercell’s multiplayer mobile arena fighter Brawl Stars has become the first new mobile game to break into top 10 charts for worldwide revenue since June 2018, according to Sensor Tower.

Brawl Stars placed eighth on Google Play and 13th on the App Store meaning when combined it slid in at 10th spot for overall worldwide revenue.

Brawl Stars is estimated to have generated $110 million in player spending since releasing in December 2018, with $51m of that brought in in January.

Elsewhere in the charts, Candy Crush Saga, Lineage M and Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle all increased their overall rankings for the month of January.

The top grossing list was dominated by games from Asia publishers, with seven hailing from Japan, South Korea and China. Mixi’s Monster Strike was the top earner overall.

Worldwide downloads still continue

Over on the overall worldwide download charts, 101 Digital’s hyper-casual title Color Bump 3D debuted in first position in January.

Brawl Stars secured fifth on the App Store and sixth on Google Play for an overall ranking of sixth.