Weekly global mobile games charts: Matchington Mansion a new US top 10 grosser as Fortnite and Dokkan Battle dominate

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from February 11th to 17th.

US Charts

King's Candy Crush Saga fell off its throne this week in the top grossing charts, usurped by Epic's Fortnite on the App Store and Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle on Google Play.

The latter game also hit third on the App Store rankings, marking a particularly lucrative week for a title that wasn't in the top 10 the week prior.

A rare new entry into the top 10 grossing list is Firecraft Studios' Matchington Mansion, which grabbed ninth spot above DoubleDown Casino and just below King's Candy Crush Soda Saga.

Great Britain and Ireland Charts

Moon Active held its grip on the charts once again this week, topping the App Store and Google Play download and top grossing rankings.

Faring slightly better in terms of placement in Great Britain and Ireland than in the US, Matchington Mansion was the seventh top grosser for the week.

Elsewhere, there were a number of new entries in the top free download charts, with Home Games' Tiny Cars, Alictus' Boas.io Snake vs City and Tap Lab's Dream Piano enterin the App Store top 10. Meanwhile Voodoo's Grass Cut, Onepear's Slope Run and Wordfun Games' Word Swipe picked up top 10 places on Google Play.

China Charts (iOS only)

There was a brand new entry to the top grossing chart in China this week with 37Games' Lord of the City taking fifth spot just behind Aniplex's Fate/Grand Order in fourth. The rest of the rankings as usual were dominated by Tencent with five games and NetEase with three.

Tencent's PUBG Mobile - still unable to monetise - was dethroned on the free downloads list as Chengdu Lanfei Huyu's Eliminate the Virus shot to the top.

Western companies represented include Voodoo with Crowd City, JoyPac (a company with Denmark and China offices) with Skip School and Outfit7 (owned by a Chinese company) with My Talking Tom 2.