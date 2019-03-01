Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links summons more than 90 million downloads worldwide

Konami’s free-to-play card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has surpassed more than 90 million downloads worldwide on mobile and PC.

The milestone comes alongside the game’s two year anniversary celebration, having been released globally on January 11th, 2017.

It’s time to duel

Duel Links will hold a commemorative in-game campaign to celebrate hitting 90m downloads, which will feature free gems and discounts on all main and mini boxes.

Players can also login to the game and receive 500 free gems until March 7th while Master Gate Keys can be purchased at a discounted price until March 5th.

The continuing success of Duel Links helped push Konami’s revenue to ¥192.6 billion ($1.76bn) for the nine months ending December 31st, 2018. The company’s operating profit for the period also increased by 2.4 per cent to ¥39.4bn ($362m) year-on-year.