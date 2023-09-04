Gaming's big names go mobile for Tokyo Game Show 2023

The annual Tokyo Game Show is getting closer, with 2023’s iteration scheduled to take place from September 21 to September 24. Developers, creatives, publishers, investors and more are expected to attend with platforms including console, VR and, of course, mobile.

Among the heavy hitters this year are gaming goliaths Square Enix and Konami, both of whom have already confirmed their lineups.

What to expect

As well as showcases on-stage, many companies have plans to stream recordings online, as Square Enix intends to do with Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince. And speaking of Square, the Japanese dynamo revealed only a few days ago that it plans to feature mobile game Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, which recently received a September 7 release date.

Being the latest entry in the Final Fantasy VII series is some legacy to live up to, and with more than two years passing since Ever Crisis’ reveal, enthusiasm for the new title is palpable. Especially with the promise of classic and new tales, including a Sephiroth backstory.

As well as old and new stories, Ever Crisis will feature a retro artstyle with a modern flair. It will give players the chance to team up with their favourite characters, customise gear and weapons, and battle solo or in co-op mode.

Konami to unveil mobile Yu-Gi-Oh!

Konami is another of the big names attending the show. Two of its eBaseball games will be featured in the show - one for console and one for mobile - as will mobile game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. As part of the lineup, the game is getting its own stream, showing how this title still has a place more than six years on from launch. Duel Links proved more popular than even Konami anticipated, starting off strong with 10 million downloads within days of the 2017 launch and continuing to grow since. In fact, the team working on the game has had to grow to accommodate its player base

Thanks in part to Yu-Gi-Oh, Konami saw profits return to course with a 22% rise in quarter one.