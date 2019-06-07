PES 2019 mobile game racks up 200 million downloads

Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 mobile game has generated more than 200 million downloads.

The company revealed the milestone on Twitter and is celebrating by handing out log-in bonuses and other in-game rewards.

It should be noted that despite its name, the game was first soft-launched in late 2016 and given a global release in the following year as PES 2017.

The game has since been regularly updated over the years in line with the new football seasons.

