PES 2019 mobile game racks up 200 million downloads

By , Senior Editor

Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 mobile game has generated more than 200 million downloads.

The company revealed the milestone on Twitter and is celebrating by handing out log-in bonuses and other in-game rewards.

It should be noted that despite its name, the game was first soft-launched in late 2016 and given a global release in the following year as PES 2017.

The game has since been regularly updated over the years in line with the new football seasons.

We previously analysed how the game monetises through our In-App Purchases Inspector.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

