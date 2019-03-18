News

Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent's Perfect World debuts top in China while Dragon Ball Z falls

By , Staff Writer

To give our readers better insight into the global mobile games industry, we’ve teamed up with market data firm Sensor Tower to bring you exclusive weekly charts from key countries.

These rank games by free downloads, paid downloads and the top grossers across the App Store and Google Play. Each week we’ll be covering the US, Great Britain and Ireland, and China (iOS only) markets.

This week's charts cover the period from March 4th to March 10th.

US Charts

Little movement for free downloads in the US, with Voodoo’s Roller Splat! and 101 Digital’s Color Bump 3D remaining top for the App Store and Google Play respectively.

Voodoo also saw a new debutant with Tiny Loop at sixth place, while NetEase’s LifeAfter made the cut at eighth spot.

Candy Crush Saga regained first position for top grossing across both stores after slipping down to second last week.

Great Britain and Ireland Charts

Moon Active’s Coin Master claimed top spot for free downloads across Google Play and the App Store after knocking Color Bump 3D from the latter. Roller Splat worsened the blow for 101 by sneaking in at second.

Evoland 2 from Neko Entertainment claimed sixth for paid downloads on Google Play, making it the only new arrival across both stores.

Top grossing Coin Master continued its dominance, with WB Game’s Game of Thrones breaking into the top 10 being the only other note of significance.

China Charts (iOS only)

After taking first position last week for free downloads, Dragon Ball Z has dropped to seventh with newly launched Perfect World from Tencent now at first.

Perfect World made it to second for top grossing too, only behind Honor of Kings.

Other new arrivals for free downloads include Harold Chopra’s Fantasy Monster Record and Picfun’s Paint.ly both making it into the top 10.

