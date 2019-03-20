Dragonball Z: Dokkan Battle passes $1.6 billion during its best month ever

Bandai Namco mobile fighter Dragonball Z: Dokkan Battle has passed over $1.6 billion in lifetime revenue.
That’s according to Sensor Tower, who reports that February 2019 was an all-time high for the title, earning around $78.6 million. That’s a 36 per cent increase over February 2018’s estimated $57.7 revenue intake.
Dokkan Battle’s previous best-performing month was December 2017 with $72.4 million, putting February 2019 on top by nine per cent.
A real fighter
Most of Dragonball Z: Dokkan Battle’s player spending comes, unsurprisingly, from the game’s home field in Japan. The country makes up 57 per cent of total revenue at $44.8 million.
The US follows in distant second, with $19 million making up 24 per cent of the total.
In February, Dokkan Battle was the world’s third-highest grossing game across both Google Play and the App Store, sitting just behind Honor of Kings and Fate/Grand Order.
Bandai Namco ended Q3 this February with $1.76 billion in net sales and operating profits of $233.6 million, in part thanks to the sledgehammer strength of Dragonball branded mobile games.
