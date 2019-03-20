News

Dragonball Z: Dokkan Battle passes $1.6 billion during its best month ever

Dragonball Z: Dokkan Battle passes $1.6 billion during its best month ever
By , Staff Writer

Bandai Namco mobile fighter Dragonball Z: Dokkan Battle has passed over $1.6 billion in lifetime revenue.

That’s according to Sensor Tower, who reports that February 2019 was an all-time high for the title, earning around $78.6 million. That’s a 36 per cent increase over February 2018’s estimated $57.7 revenue intake.

Dokkan Battle’s previous best-performing month was December 2017 with $72.4 million, putting February 2019 on top by nine per cent.

A real fighter

Most of Dragonball Z: Dokkan Battle’s player spending comes, unsurprisingly, from the game’s home field in Japan. The country makes up 57 per cent of total revenue at $44.8 million.

The US follows in distant second, with $19 million making up 24 per cent of the total.

In February, Dokkan Battle was the world’s third-highest grossing game across both Google Play and the App Store, sitting just behind Honor of Kings and Fate/Grand Order.

Bandai Namco ended Q3 this February with $1.76 billion in net sales and operating profits of $233.6 million, in part thanks to the sledgehammer strength of Dragonball branded mobile games.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Jul 17th, 2018

Dragon Ball Legends generates $40 million in revenues in just over a month

News Feb 4th, 2019

Dragon Ball Legends surpasses $140m in revenue

News Oct 24th, 2018

Monster Strike and Puzzle & Dragons have grossed more than $7 billion each

News Jul 12th, 2017

Pokemon GO players in Japan spent an average of $26 on IAPs in the game's first year

News Feb 25th, 2019

Fortnite revenue declines 48% month-on-month in January

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies