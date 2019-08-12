News

Tencent was the top grossing global apps publisher in July
Tencent was July’s top-grossing publisher worldwide, according to Sensor Tower.

Earning $679 million in user spending for the month, the Chinese company saw a growth of 39 per cent year-on-year from July 2018.

Tencent did not appear on the Google Play chart at all. However it should be noted that Google Play is not available in China and Sensor Tower does not track third-party Android stores.

In second place for revenue is another Chinese company NetEase, having made $209 million. In third is Japanese publisher Bandai Namco, which was the top revenue generator on Google Play.

South Korea’s largest mobile games company, Netmarble was the fourth top-grossing company overall. Helsinki-based Supercell was ranked third and fourth for Google Play and the App Store respectively, placing fifth in the overall top 10.

Candy Crush Saga creator King is on the list at sixth, while Homescapes creator Playrix is seventh worldwide thanks to its hit titles Gardenscapes and Homescapes.

The second South Korean company to make the top 10 for July was Naver, which ranked as the eighth highest-grossing publisher. Tokyo-based Mixi was ninth globally, placing sixth for the Android store and not even reaching the top 10 on the App Store.

Sony rounded up last month’s top 10 grossing publishers list in 10th, reaching eighth on Google Play and not charting on the App Store top 10.

