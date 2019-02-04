Dragon Ball Legends surpasses $140m in revenue

Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Legends has surpassed more than $140 million in revenue.

Mobile data firm Sensor Tower estimates that the publisher’s latest entry into the Dragon Ball series has generated more than $100 million of that figure in the US and Japan alone.

Japanese users have spent the largest majority, making up 59 per cent of overall gross revenue, which equates to approximately $83 million. US players meanwhile made up 18 per cent of sales, which rounds out at just over $25 million.

Increasing revenue

Released in May 2018, Dragon Ball Legends was estimated to have initially brought in $40 million in revenue from its first month on the App store and Google Play. By September 2018 the game was thought to have made $65 million worldwide.

In November the game was estimated to have made $17.1 million in that month alone, rising to $25.7 million in December for monthly revenue. This number shows represents a 50 per cent increase month-on-month.

Dragon Ball Legends’ predecessor, Dokkan Battle, generated $90 million during the same timeframe when it launched in July 2015. That title went on to gross more than $1.5 billion.