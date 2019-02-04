News

Dragon Ball Legends surpasses $140m in revenue

Dragon Ball Legends surpasses $140m in revenue
By , Staff Writer

Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Legends has surpassed more than $140 million in revenue.

Mobile data firm Sensor Tower estimates that the publisher’s latest entry into the Dragon Ball series has generated more than $100 million of that figure in the US and Japan alone.

Japanese users have spent the largest majority, making up 59 per cent of overall gross revenue, which equates to approximately $83 million. US players meanwhile made up 18 per cent of sales, which rounds out at just over $25 million.

Increasing revenue

Released in May 2018, Dragon Ball Legends was estimated to have initially brought in $40 million in revenue from its first month on the App store and Google Play. By September 2018 the game was thought to have made $65 million worldwide.

In November the game was estimated to have made $17.1 million in that month alone, rising to $25.7 million in December for monthly revenue. This number shows represents a 50 per cent increase month-on-month.

Dragon Ball Legends’ predecessor, Dokkan Battle, generated $90 million during the same timeframe when it launched in July 2015. That title went on to gross more than $1.5 billion.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Jul 17th, 2018

Dragon Ball Legends generates $40 million in revenues in just over a month

News Sep 25th, 2018

Dragon Ball Legends strikes up $65 million in revenue worldwide

News Jul 26th, 2018

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle amasses over $1 billion in revenue over two years

News Jan 30th, 2019

EA Sports mobile games score $1 billion in revenue

News Jan 15th, 2019

Supercell’s Brawl Stars racks up $63m in its first month

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies