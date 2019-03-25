Top 10 best-selling indie games on the Nintendo Switch so far

Nintendo has named the top 10 best-selling Switch indie games of all time.

As reported by Kotaku AU, Nintendo named the top performing indie games on its hybrid console at GDC last Friday. While some stubborn big names linger from last year’s list, 2018 brought some notable new titles Nintendo fame.

Overcooked 2 joins its predecessor, giving Ghost Town Games two spots in the best-sellers list. Hollow Knight, Dead Cells, Graceful Explosion Machine and Undertale also join the list this year.

Those new entries push out some old favourites, unfortunately, as 2018 says goodbye to Kamiko, Fast RMX, NBA Playgrounds, SteamWorld Dig 2 and Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.

Switch things up

Nintendo doesn’t provide sales figures for each game, nor rank the top sellers in any particular order, so we can’t accurately say which game is the all-time top performing Nindie.

The top 10 best selling Indie games of all time on Nintendo Switch are:

Stardew Valley, Chucklefish

Hollow Knight, Team Cherry

Overcooked 2, Ghost Town Games

Undertale, Toby Fox

Dead Cells, Motion Twin

Enter the Gungeon, Dodge Roll

Graceful Explosion Machine, Vertex Pop

Celeste, Matt Makes Games

Golf Story, Sidebar Games

Overcooked, Ghost Town Games

Last week’s Nindies showcase revealed another lineup of indie games hitting Switch, including an ambitious Zelda crossover with Crypt of the Necrodancer developer Brace Yourself Games.

Last September we asked our Indie Mavens why the Switch was so popular among mobile developers. They gave us a range of answers, from nostalgia for Nintendo to more widespread consumer expectation of premium products making revenue easier to accrue for them.