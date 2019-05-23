Tencent’s Honour of Kings tops the list for highest grossing mobile game globally in April 2019

Tencent’s Honour of Kings was the top grossing mobile game globally in April 2019, according to SuperData research.

This was followed by the Chinese giant’s other big earner Perfect World in second before Delightworks’ Fate/Grand Order claimed third.

King’s Candy Crush Saga and Supercell’s Clash of Clans closed out the top five for player spending while Niantic’s Pokemon Go and Playrix’s Homescapes secured sixth and seventh respectively.

GungHo Entertainment’s Puzzle & Dragons snagged eighth spot before Yotta Games’ Mafia City and Mixi’s Monster Strike rounded out the list.

$8.86 billion digitally spent

Consumers worldwide spent approximately $8.86 billion on digital games across mobile, console and PC. This number represented a seven per cent increase when compared to March 2019.

In the console chart, Switch exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fought its way to ninth spot for digital downloads showing that the title is still finding a new audience since launching in December 2018.

It’s surprising to see no battle royale titles in the top 10 for mobile, considering recent data showed that the genre had surpassed $2 billion in revenue from the last two years.