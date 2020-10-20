Honor of Kings reigns supreme as the top-earning mobile game in September

Tencent's Honor of Kings took the top spot as the highest-grossing mobile game in September, according to Sensor Tower.

The battle arena title generated $240 million, an increase of 87 per cent year-on-year. Furthermore, 96 per cent of revenue came from China, while 1.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent was made in Taiwan and Thailand, respectively.

PUBG Mobile, also a Tencent title, took second place as the battle royale earned $198 million last month, a growth rate of 13.3 per cent year-on-year.

China accounted for the majority of revenue, with 56.5 per cent made through Game for Peace, a localised version of the game. The US followed it with 12.4 per cent. In September, the popular battle royale title broke $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue.

September's top five was rounded up with Moon Active's Coin Master, Mixi's Monster Strike and Niantic's Pokemon Go. The latter of which is rapidly closing in on $4 billion in lifetime revenue.

Best month ever

At No.7, Rise of Kingdoms by Lilith Games experienced its best month to date, as the title generated $84 million, an increase of 52.6 per cent year-on-year. The reason for its impressive growth is its Chinese launch, as the country accounted for 18.8 per cent of worldwide revenue.

Meanwhile, with a rise of 121 per cent year-on-year, Moon Active's Coin Master also had its best month for revenue having grossed $113 million.