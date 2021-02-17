Honor of Kings reigns as top-grossing mobile title in January 2021

Tencent's Honor of Kings reigned supreme as the top-grossing game in January 2021, according to Sensor Tower.

The battle arena title saw its revenue grow 22 per cent year-on-year as it generated $267.3 million. Of which, roughly 97 per cent came from China, while one per cent was earned in Thailand.

Meanwhile, a second Tencent title took the No.2 spot. PUBG Mobile grossed $259 million via player spending last month, a year-on-year growth rate of 26 per cent. At 60 per cent, the majority of its revenue came from China, while 9.8 per cent was earned in the US.

As of September 2020, the battle royale has generated $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue. Furthermore, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile were two of five titles to surpass $1 billion in earnings last year.

Making an impact

Meanwhile, Sony's Fate/ Grand Order managed to claim third place, followed by Genshin Impact and Roblox, in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

MiHoYo's open-world RPG has continued to perform well worldwide, having had a successful launch in September 2020. Last month, Genshin Impact managed to generate $153.4 million.

The majority of its revenue, 33 per cent, came from Japan, while 25.7 per cent and 17.4 per cent came from China and the US, respectively. However, 74.2 per cent of Genshin Impact's earnings come from Asia.

Within one month of release, the Breath of the Wild-inspired title generated $245 million, though this increased to $400 million one month later.