News

Honor of Kings reigns as top-grossing mobile title in January 2021

Followed by PUBG Mobile

Honor of Kings reigns as top-grossing mobile title in January 2021
By , Staff Writer

Tencent's Honor of Kings reigned supreme as the top-grossing game in January 2021, according to Sensor Tower.

The battle arena title saw its revenue grow 22 per cent year-on-year as it generated $267.3 million. Of which, roughly 97 per cent came from China, while one per cent was earned in Thailand.

Meanwhile, a second Tencent title took the No.2 spot. PUBG Mobile grossed $259 million via player spending last month, a year-on-year growth rate of 26 per cent. At 60 per cent, the majority of its revenue came from China, while 9.8 per cent was earned in the US.

As of September 2020, the battle royale has generated $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue. Furthermore, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile were two of five titles to surpass $1 billion in earnings last year.

Making an impact

Meanwhile, Sony's Fate/ Grand Order managed to claim third place, followed by Genshin Impact and Roblox, in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

MiHoYo's open-world RPG has continued to perform well worldwide, having had a successful launch in September 2020. Last month, Genshin Impact managed to generate $153.4 million.

The majority of its revenue, 33 per cent, came from Japan, while 25.7 per cent and 17.4 per cent came from China and the US, respectively. However, 74.2 per cent of Genshin Impact's earnings come from Asia.

Within one month of release, the Breath of the Wild-inspired title generated $245 million, though this increased to $400 million one month later.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Dec 9th, 2020

Honor of Kings was the top-grossing mobile title in November 2020

as News Dec 16th, 2020

Five mobile games have made more than a billion dollars in 2020 so far

as News Oct 20th, 2020

Honor of Kings reigns supreme as the top-earning mobile game in September

News Jul 17th, 2020

Honor of Kings was the top-grossing mobile game in June 2020

1 News Feb 10th, 2020

PUBG Mobile generated $176.3 million in revenue in January 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies