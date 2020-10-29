Genshin Impact has hit $245 million in player spending on mobile

MiHoYo's Breath of the Wild-inspired title Genshin Impact has generated $245 million on mobile, according to Sensor Tower.

The impressive milestone has been hit just one month after release, meaning Genshin Impact has experienced one of the largest mobile game launches to date. In its first week, miHoYo's title made $60 million, though this rose to $100 million by the end of its second week.

On the downloads front, the new hit title racked up 23 million installs within its first week of release.

Currently, the open-world RPG has topped some of the biggest players in the mobile games market. From September 28th to October 27th, Genshin Impact saw $245 million in player spending, while Tencent's Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile made $216 million and $195 million, respectively.

Top players

Meanwhile, Pokemon Go earned $122 million for the same period, while Mixi's Monster Strike generated $107 million. However, Niantic's Augmented Reality title did make more than Genshin Impact in its launch month with $283 million.

Furthermore, the hit mobile RPG has surpassed what Fire Emblem Heroes and Fortnite generated in their first 30 days of release. Nintendo's and Epic Games' titles earned $70 million and $25 million, respectively.

In the US, Genshin Impact has experienced the largest launch for a mobile RPG in the country, as the game saw $45 million in player spending, 18.2 per cent of its total revenue.

However, the US comes in behind both China and Japan, as the Asian countries generated $82 million and $59 million, respectively. Or rather, 33.5 per cent and 24 per cent of total player spending.

The App Store picked up the lion's share of revenue with $144 million, which is 58.7 per cent. Meanwhile, Google Play accounted for 41.3 per cent of earnings at $101 million.

Making an impact

"Chinese game developers have long looked to capture Western audiences, without losing their audience at home," said Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad.

"Genshin Impact is a great example of how Chinese developers are succeeding in the West by focusing on high production values, popular gameplay mechanics, and deep progression systems. The game feels and plays like a console game while ultimately being a free-to-play gacha title.

"Genshin Impact's global success reflects the evolution of Chinese game development, from outsourced artwork 15 years ago to full game development for the domestic market more recently, and now to full game development that resonates with global markets as well as the home front."