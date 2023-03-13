News

Genshin Impact revenue reached an 11-month high in February as Chinese devs flourish again

Sensor Tower data found 40 of the top 100 revenue earners last month were in China

Genshin Impact revenue reached an 11-month high in February as Chinese devs flourish again
By , Staff Writer

After the tempestuous year that was 2022 for gaming in China, things are beginning to look a little brighter for the local developers and publishers; in February 2023, they comprised 40 of the top 100 revenue earners in the mobile games space.

Revenue rising

As reported by South China Morning Post, recent Sensor Tower data shows that the top 40 Chinese mobile game publishers brought in $1.85 billion in revenue last month, demonstrating a positive turnaround after game sales fell by 10.33 percent in 2022.

Sensor Tower is predicting growing sales in China this year, with global revenue across the App Store and Play Store expected to be $81 billion.

Between the licence freezes (since ended), restrictions for young gamers, livestreaming limitations and more last year, Chinese companies have begun targetting foreign markets. Tencent’s Street Figther: Duel, for example, saw a Western release last month after originally being a Chinese exclusive.

Also in February, more than 33 percent of revenues from the App Store and Play Store were accrued by developers from China. Tencent continues to lead the charge in revenue, although the publisher did fall from its position as China’s biggest company last year.

The hugely successful Genshin Impact is continuing to do well for developer miHoYo, with its revenue having hit an 11-month high in February and landing miHoYo in the third spot among Chinese developers in terms of revenue. The game’s earnings rose by 18.5 percent from the month prior, when it further stamped its mark as a mainstay of the mobile industry with its surpassing $4 billion in lifetime revenue.

By its second anniversary, Genshin Impact had already reached $3.6 billion in revenue with 32 percent of this coming from players in China. The title also reached the $1 billion milestone faster than Pokémon Go. Whether miHoYo's highly anticipated Honkai: Star Rail will recapture this success remains to be seen.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

as News Jun 10th, 2021

Honor of Kings tops global revenue for third consecutive month

News Jan 11th, 2022

PUBG Mobile takes top spot in December 2021 at $244 million

News Feb 17th, 2021

Honor of Kings reigns as top-grossing mobile title in January 2021

News Dec 9th, 2020

Honor of Kings was the top-grossing mobile title in November 2020

News Jul 13th, 2022

NetEase and Tencent denied licenses in China