Honor of Kings top-grossing mobile title in March 2021 generating $257 million

Tencent's Honor of Kings was the top-grossing mobile title in March 2021, according to Sensor Tower.

The battle arena title generated $257 million, growing 63 per cent year-over-year with 96 per cent of its earnings coming from China.

Meanwhile, Honor of Kings grossed 1.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent of its revenue from Thailand and Taiwan, respectively.

PUBG Mobile dropped to second place in March, having grossed $241 million. The majority of which, 60 per cent, came from China's localised version, Game For Peace.

The battle royale title has proven popular since its launch in February 2018. Recently, it crossed $5 billion in lifetime revenue, while it has also accumulated one billion downloads.

Top five

MiHoYo's Breath of the Wild-inspired title Genshin impact claimed the No.3 spot. The open-world RPG has crossed $1 billion in play spending within six months of launch.

Next, in fourth place, there is a new entry in the charts by CyberAgent, dubbed Ume Musume Pretty Derby.

However, it has fast become one of the top-generating mobile games as it was only launched in February 2021. In March, Ume Musume Pretty Derby generated $137 million.

Moon Active closed out the top five grossing mobile games for March with its social casino title Coin Master.