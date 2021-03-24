Genshin Impact rushes through $1 billion in mobile player spending

MiHoYo's Genshin Impact has stormed past $1 billion in player spending on mobile less than six months after its launch, according to Sensor Tower.
The Breath of the Wild-inspired title was launched worldwide on September 28th 2020, immediately proving to be a monetary success.
Genshin Impact saw $60 million in its first week, with that number rising to $245 million by the end of its launch month.
Within five months of release, the open-world RPG had already sliced through $874 million in revenue, making it the third top-grossing mobile title worldwide.
Since December 2020, Genshin Impact has seen average revenues of $160 million each month. So far this month, MiHoYo's title has generated over $148 million, putting it on track to have its best month for earnings since the $233.7 million last October.
Over the last 30 days, through both Google Play and the App Store, Genshin Impact has been the third top-grossing game behind Tencent's PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings.
However, Outside of China, the open-world RPG is actually the top dog in terms of earnings, having generated $129 million overseas in the last 30 days.
Given it has taken Genshin Impact just six months to cross $1 billion in revenue, it is the fastest mobile game to have done so.
Pokemon Go was the previous record-holder, having taken nine months to cross the impressive milestone. Niantic's AR title flew past $4 billion in lifetime revenue four years after release.
The top five games to cross $1 billion in the fastest time are concluded with Lineage M, Clash Royale and Lineage 2: Revolution.
An impact
Unsurprisingly, China has proven to be the most lucrative market for Genshin Impact, as the country accounts for $302 million, or rather 29.5 per cent, of total mobile earnings.
Meanwhile, Japan and the US sit at No.2 and No.3 with $278.3 million and $189 million, respectively. The countries have a market share of 27.2 per cent and 18.5 per cent, respectively.
The majority of revenue, 60 per cent, has come from the App Store with $615 million, while the remaining $409.4 million, or rather 40 per cent, was accumulated on Google Play.
