Genshin Impact cuts through $874 million in five months

Genshin Impact has generated $874 million since its release on September 28th 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

Moreover, thanks to its international success, MiHoYo's open-world RPG has become the third top-grossing mobile title worldwide, across both the App Store and Google Play.

The game showed early signs of being a top earner as it generated $60 million in its launch week, going on to generate $245 million in its first month.

Between September 28th 2020, and February 28th 2021, the only two games to generate more revenue were Tencent's Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Both of which generated more than $1 billion.

However, Genshin Impact has beaten other powerhouses within the sector, such as Pokemon Go and Roblox, who grossed $651 million and $579 million, respectively.

High

China has continued to be the most lucrative market for Genshin Impact, with around $253 million, or rather 29 per cent of the title's total earnings.

However, outside of China, the Breath of the Wild-inspired game has generated $620 million, most of which was grossed in Japan with roughly $237 million.

Meanwhile, the US has generated $162 million, meaning Japan and the US are responsible for 27 per cent and 18.5 per cent total earnings, respectively.

Overall, the majority of revenue, $521 million, or rather 60 per cent, came from the App Store, while the remaining $352 million was through Google Play.

Impact

Besides being a monetary success, Genshin Impact has proven to be a critical success too, having been nominated for Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020, though it did lose out to Among Us.

However, it did snap up the Best Game accolade at the Google Play Awards last year.

Furthermore, not only did we enjoy the game so much that it was named Mobile Game of the Week, but it was also one of PocketGamer.biz's picks for Mobile Game of the Year 2020.