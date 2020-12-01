Genshin Impact takes home the Best Game accolade at the Google Play Awards

MiHoYo's open-world mobile epic Genshin Impact has picked up the Best Game accolade at the Google Play Awards.

As detailed in the list of winners, the Breath of the Wild-inspired title managed to "exceed expectations and deliver compelling, accessible, genre-defining experiences."

However, MiHoYo will hope to continue this momentum as Genshin Impact is one of the nominees for Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020.

The game has taken the world by storm, as the fantasy open-world title managed to accumulate 23 million downloads within one week of its September 24th launch.

Make an impact

Furthermore, in the weeks and months since its release, Genshin Impact has gone from strength to strength in both downloads and revenue.

Last month, the Breath of the Wild-inspired title hit $245 million in revenue, so it should come as no surprise that it was the top-grossing game for October.