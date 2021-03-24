News

PUBG Mobile shoots through one billion downloads

Just over three years after its release

PUBG Mobile shoots through one billion downloads
By , Staff Writer

PUBG Mobile has shot its way through one billion downloads.

As confirmed via Twitter (below), the mobile battle royale has surpassed the impressive milestone just over three years after its February 2018 launch.

Tencent's title has been a huge success since hitting the market, proving to be a dominant force year after year.

The game celebrated a couple of milestones in 2020, the first of which was crossing the 600 million installs mark.

Come September, PUBG Mobile had crossed $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue. It was also one of five mobile games to gross $1 billion last year.

To the future

However, the game did have a rough patch when it was booted out of India due to its affiliation with the Chinese tech giant. As a result, publishing rights for the country were relinquished to Krafton.

Yet, as shown by its new achievement, the game continues to thrive, attracting more and more players even after three years.

PUBG Mobile will not be alone much longer, as the franchise is getting a new entry in the form of PUBG: New State.

The latest mobile battle royale is to serve as a sequel to its predecessor and will launch on iOS and Android devices later this year.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News May 17th, 2018

PUBG Mobile amasses 10 million daily active users

as News Jul 2nd, 2020

PUBG Mobile shoots through $3 billion in lifetime revenue

News Jun 16th, 2020

ASMR Slicing cut through the most downloads in May 2020

as News Jun 14th, 2019

PUBG Mobile racks up 50 million daily active users outside of China

3 News Oct 17th, 2018

PUBG Mobile has scored over 100m downloads on Google Play

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies