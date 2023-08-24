Arena Breakout surpasses 80 million registered users

Tencent subsidiary MoreFun Studios has announced that its title Arena Breakout has surpassed 80 million registered users. The studio calls this “a significant milestone in mobile gaming, showcasing the immense popularity and demand for high-quality, console-like experiences on portable devices.”

The company has also announced the release of its Season 2 update, Battle for the Port, in October, which brings with it new firearms, a new map, and a new Storm Warning game mode. This is the first in a series of new seasons planned for the game.

Since its release in July 2023, Arena Breakout has been a massive success, topping both the App Store and Google Play charts within eight hours of launch. It held this position in the iOS free list in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, and ranked within the top 10 games in 52 regions.

Shooting for success

The game is marketed as a hardocre shooter, with the aim of offering experience akin to PC titles akin to Escape from Tarkov on mobile devices. This has helped to garner a passionate fanbase for the title, and to us naming the title as a one time Mobile Game of the Week.

The official description of the game reads, “In Arena Breakout, players will put boots on the ground in Kamona, a no man’s land recently torn apart by civil war. Search the combat area for a chance to strike it rich, but be prepared to fight for survival. Other operatives, squads, militants and scavengers are out there turning over everything for a piece of the pie, so it’s up to you to choose when to fight or disengage. Build and modify ultra-realistic guns, patch your wounds, and refill your empty mags in preparation for the fight ahead. Each battle is a high-risk, winner-takes-all gamble, so don’t bring what you’re not willing to lose.”

